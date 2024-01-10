(Alliance News) - Ireland's unemployment rate rose slightly last month, numbers on Wednesday showed.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the nation's jobless rate picked up to 4.9% in December, from 4.8% in November. It had stood at 4.3% in December 2022.

"The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 136,300 in December 2023, compared with 134,600 in November 2023. There was an increase of 19,200 in the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed in December 2023 when compared with a year earlier," CSO analyst Conor Delves said.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

