(Alliance News) - Ireland's unemployment rate fell last month, numbers on Wednesday showed.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the nation's jobless rate fell to 4.2% in February from 4.5% in January. It stood at 4.1% in February 2023.

The seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed in February was 119,300, down from 129,300 in January. Compared to a year earlier, unemployment numbers rose from 112,800.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.