Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ireland likely to extend supports for firms if energy costs remain high

09/27/2022 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Zelenskiy addresses Irish parliament via videolink, in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will likely extend a grant scheme to help businesses pay for soaring energy bills beyond its initial expiry date at the end of February if energy prices are not falling, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

The government introduced the 1.25 billion euro temporary scheme in Tuesday's budget, providing most businesses with up to 40% of the increase in electricity or gas bills up to 10,000 euros per month.

"When we get to next February, if it is the case that energy prices aren't falling, and if we can still afford to provide this level of support to the economy then I think it will be extended in that scenario," Varadkar, who is also minister for enterprise, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aCrypto Exchange FTX President Brett Harrison Stepping Down - Tweet
RE
11:55aCrypto exchange ftx president brett harrison says stepping down…
RE
11:52aEU countries eye delay to levy on fossil fuel windfall profits - document
RE
11:51aEU backs lower residue limits for bee-harming pesticides
RE
11:51aIreland likely to extend supports for firms if energy costs remain high
RE
11:49aDrought prompts Portugal to restrict water use at more hydropower dams
RE
11:47aUk 30-year inflation-linked gilt yields rise by around 75 bps on…
RE
11:43aPoland aims to stop using WIBOR rate in 2025, says regulator
RE
11:40aBoE will only pause bond sales if market is 'dysfunctional' - Pill
RE
11:37aExclusive-China prepares to tweak yuan fixing process to slow its fall -source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Adobe, Fedex, Snap, United Airlines..
2China stocks rebound as consumer, tourism shares rise
3Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
4Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end
5POSCO : This disclosure is the amendment of the previous filing regardi..

HOT NEWS