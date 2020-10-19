Ireland preparing to move to toughest COVID-19 restrictions - source

DUBLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ireland's cabinet will be asked
to approve a move to the highest level of COVID-19 constraints
for six weeks on Monday, and not a combination of the top two
levels as initially considered, a source familiar with the plan
said.
The Irish Times was first to report that senior ministers
would propose the move to "Level 5" measures, where people would
be asked to stay at home other than for exercise within 5km of
home. Non-essential retail would also be shut and restaurants
only allowed to operate take-away and delivery services.
Ireland's health chiefs last week renewed a call to move to
Level 5. A minister said on Sunday that "decisive" nationwide
measures were coming but that they would stop short of the full
lockdown imposed earlier this year.
The cabinet was due to convene at 1500 GMT, with an
announcement by Prime Minister Micheal Martin expected later on
Monday.
Two different sources familiar with the plan told Reuters
that the initial discussions had considered incorporating parts
of Levels 4 and 5 of the five-step framework. National
broadcaster RTE said schools would remain open under the new
Level 5 plan.
Three counties on the open border with Northern Ireland,
which is harder hit by COVID-19, are currently in Level 4, where
only essential retail can stay open. The other 23 counties have
been on Level 3 for the past two weeks, which introduced a ban
on all indoor restaurant dining.
On Sunday, Ireland broke its record for the number of cases
recorded in a single day for the fifth time in nine days. The
number of COVID-19 patients has also doubled in the past two
weeks but stands at less than half the peak in April.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Hugh Lawson)