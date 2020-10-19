Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ireland preparing to move to toughest COVID-19 restrictions - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/19/2020 | 11:59am EDT

DUBLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ireland's cabinet will be asked to approve a move to the highest level of COVID-19 constraints for six weeks on Monday, and not a combination of the top two levels as initially considered, a source familiar with the plan said.

The Irish Times was first to report that senior ministers would propose the move to "Level 5" measures, where people would be asked to stay at home other than for exercise within 5km of home. Non-essential retail would also be shut and restaurants only allowed to operate take-away and delivery services.

Ireland's health chiefs last week renewed a call to move to Level 5. A minister said on Sunday that "decisive" nationwide measures were coming but that they would stop short of the full lockdown imposed earlier this year.

The cabinet was due to convene at 1500 GMT, with an announcement by Prime Minister Micheal Martin expected later on Monday.

Two different sources familiar with the plan told Reuters that the initial discussions had considered incorporating parts of Levels 4 and 5 of the five-step framework. National broadcaster RTE said schools would remain open under the new Level 5 plan.

Three counties on the open border with Northern Ireland, which is harder hit by COVID-19, are currently in Level 4, where only essential retail can stay open. The other 23 counties have been on Level 3 for the past two weeks, which introduced a ban on all indoor restaurant dining.

On Sunday, Ireland broke its record for the number of cases recorded in a single day for the fifth time in nine days. The number of COVID-19 patients has also doubled in the past two weeks but stands at less than half the peak in April. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Hugh Lawson)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11pBrexit breakthrough? UK, EU agree to intensify trade talks
RE
12:10pFormer ABC executive to become chairwoman of Warner Bros. TV
RE
12:07pClarida says fed has the tools required to support the economy and ensure a robust recovery
RE
12:07p'What?' Former PM May shocked by minister's Brexit remark on security
RE
12:07pOPEC+ makes no new proposal on policy from Jan 2021 - draft
RE
12:07pClarida says in our baseline projection we do see a relatively prompt rebound to longer run goals
RE
12:07pLarge-scale joint EU borrowing should remain one-off -Weidmann
RE
12:06pButantan director covas says chinese vaccine coronavac is the safest of the vaccines being tested in brazil with least collateral effects
RE
12:06pClarida says fed is not out of tools to support the economy
RE
12:05pClarida says banking system faced the ultimate stress test in march and april and passed with flying colors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vaccine hopes drive stocks higher on 'Black Monday' anniversary
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Danone eyes disposals in portfolio and management shake-up
3WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia financial crime watchdog investigates casino giant C..
4JAPAN TO JOIN FORCES WITH U.S., EUROPE IN REGULATING BIG TECH FIRMS: antitrust watchdog head
5FACEBOOK INC : FED'S POWELL: More important for U.S. to get digital currency right than be first

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group