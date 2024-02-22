February 22, 2024 at 06:24 am EST

(Alliance News) - Ireland's producer price inflation picked up slightly in January, numbers from the nation's Central Statistics Office showed.

According to the CSO, producer prices increased 2.2% on-year in January, picking up speed from a 2.1% increase in December.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.4% in January, after falling 0.6% in December from November.

