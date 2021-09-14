Log in
Ireland regulator opens data privacy probes into TikTok

09/14/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's data privacy regulator has opened two inquiries into Chinese-owned short-video platform TikTok related to the processing of personal data of users aged under 18 and the transfers by TikTok of personal data to China.

Ireland is the lead regulator of TikTok under the European Union's strict data privacy laws as the firm's European headquarters are based in Dublin.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
