Ireland reports highest number of COVID-19 infections in single day

DUBLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ireland on Saturday reported
1,012 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number in a day since
the start of the pandemic and almost double the average for the
past week.
The surge, after a week in which regions of neighbouring
Northern Ireland reported some of the highest infection rates in
Europe, is likely to increase pressure on the government to
impose additional restrictions.
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a statement that
he was "very worried about the numbers we are seeing and how
quickly they are deteriorating."
Ireland reported an average of 523 cases per day over the
previous seven days, double the infection rate seen three weeks
earlier.
The government last Monday banned indoor restaurant dining
nationwide and limited the number of visitors to people's homes.
But it rejected a recommendation from public health
officials on the National Public Health Emergency Team to impose
a much stricter lockdown.
Ireland reported more cases on April 15, but 411 of the
1,068 cases reported that day had been confirmed earlier by
German laboratories and were belatedly added to the total.
