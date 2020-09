The jobless rate, which stood at 4.8% before the crisis, hit a record 28.8% in early May after 600,000 people claimed the special payment.

Excluding the COVID-19 payments, which are due to expire next April, the unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in September from 5.2% in August, Central Statistics Office data showed.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Conor Humphries)