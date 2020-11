"The outstanding issues around fair competition and fisheries, and indeed governance in relation to the level-playing-field issue, are proving very, very difficult issues to make progress on, if the truth be told," Coveney said.

But the incentive to get a deal was also "very, very strong" given how enormously disruptive the lapsing of Britain EU transition period without a deal would be, he said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)