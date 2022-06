Mary Lou McDonald said there were mechanisms to improve the application of the protocol involving Dublin and Brussels.

"There is a willingness here, there is a willingness to engage by the European Commission, but the British government has refused to engage," she told Sky News.

"It has not been constructive, it has sought a destructive path, and is now proposing to introduce legislation that will undoubtedly breach international law."

