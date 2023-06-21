(Alliance News) - Figures from Ireland's Central Statistics Office on Wednesday showed that the country's imports increased year-on-year in April, while its exports fell.

Unadjusted goods exports totalled EUR15.1 billion in April, down by EUR2.1 billion when compared to the same month a year prior.

Unadjusted goods imports totalled EUR11.4 billion. This was up by EUR80 million compared to April last year.

"Comparing the first four months of 2023 with the same period in 2022, exports of goods were down 5%, and the value of imports increased by 11%. Exports for the first four months of 2023 were almost EUR66 billion," said Ciaran Counihan, a statistician in international trade in the Goods Division of the CSO.

