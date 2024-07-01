July 01, 2024 at 06:14 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Inflation in Ireland cooled to 1.9% annually in June, flash data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The Central Statistics Office said consumer prices rose by 1.9% annually in June, ebbing from 2.6% in May.

The EU harmonised Irish index of consumer prices rose by 1.5% annually in June, cooling from a 2.0% rise in May

On month, HICP inflation cooled to 0.3% from a 0.6% rise a month earlier.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

