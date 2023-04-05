(Alliance News) - Ireland's unemployment rate was unchanged in March from the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Central Statistics Office said the seasonally adjusted unemployment was 4.3% in March, unchanged from February. It was down from 5.0% in March 2022.

"The seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed was 117,200 in March 2023, compared with 117,500 in February 2023," said Conor Delves, CSO statistician.

"There was a decrease of 14,400 in the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed in March 2023 when compared with a year earlier."

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.