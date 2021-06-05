Ireland says final global tax deal must meet needs of small countries

DUBLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - Ireland's finance minister said
any final deal on reforming global corporation tax rules must
meet the needs of both small and large countries, noting the
backing by some of the world's richest nations for a minimum
rate of at least 15%.
"It is in everyone's interest to achieve a sustainable,
ambitious and equitable agreement on the international tax
architecture," Paschal Donohoe, who has expressed reservations
about how a deal could damage the draw of Ireland's low 12.5%
rate, said on Twitter.
"I look forward now to engaging in the discussions at OECD.
There are 139 countries at the table, and any agreement will
have to meet the needs of small and large countries, developed
and developing."
