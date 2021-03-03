Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ireland says unilateral UK move on Northern Ireland 'deeply unhelpful'

03/03/2021 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday the British government's decision to unilaterally extend grace periods for food imports to Northern Ireland was "deeply unhelpful".

Britain on Wednesday extended a grace period for some checks on agricultural and food products heading to Northern Ireland, a British province without a land border with the rest of the United Kingdom, until Oct. 1 in a bid to to ease trade frictions since its exit from the European Union.

"A unilateral announcement is deeply unhelpful to building the relationship of trust and partnership that is central to the implementation of the Protocol," Coveney said in a statement.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pSTARBOARD TAKES STAKE IN ELANCO, ADDS THREE DIRECTORS TO BOARD : Wsj
RE
01:51pUK extends property sales tax cut, offers mortgage guarantees
RE
01:51pSunak extends top-up to state benefits for low-income households
RE
01:51pSunak gives UK economy a new boost to see out COVID crisis, tax rises ahead
RE
01:47p"No dinosaur" - Carmaker Stellantis steps up electric ambitions
RE
01:45pIreland says unilateral UK move on Northern Ireland 'deeply unhelpful'
RE
01:43pEU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on Northern Ireland
RE
01:43pEU to raise strong concerns about UK move on Northern Ireland - Sefcovic
RE
01:38pCERAWEEK-India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of price stability -oil min
RE
01:24pJ SAINSBURY  : Britain's Sainsbury's to cut 500 more jobs, shrink office space
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks retreat on jobs data, rising dollar
2Wall Street opens on a mixed note
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze
5S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as high-flying tech stocks slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ