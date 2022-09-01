Ireland sells 2032, 2050 bonds at yields of 2.2% to 2.7%

The National Treasury Management Agency has raised 7 billion euros on the bond market so far this year. It had planned to raise 10 billion to 14 billion euros in 2022 but cancelled an auction in June after the state's borrowing needs fell.

BONDS MATURING 2032

01/09/2022 12/05/2022

SALE AMOUNT 350 mln eur 400 mln eur

BID-TO-COVER 2.2 2.84

AVERAGE YIELD 2.216% 1.500%

BONDS MATURING 2050

01/09/2022 14/10/2021

SALE AMOUNT 900 mln eur 400 mln eur

BID-TO-COVER 1.7 x.x

AVERAGE YIELD 2.646% 0.885%

($1 = 0.9965 euros)

