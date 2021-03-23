Log in
Ireland sets binding target of 51% greenhouse gas cut by 2030

03/23/2021 | 01:18pm EDT
DUBLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - The Irish government on Tuesday approved a law setting a binding target of cutting greenhouse gases by 51% by 2030, with the aim of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

The initial cuts will be implemented via five-year carbon budgets using 2018 as a baseline, with emissions ceilings for each sector of the economy, the government said in a statement.

The law was spearheaded by the Green Party, the junior party in the country's three-party government.

The bill must be approved in both houses of Ireland's parliament, where the government has a majority. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
