Ireland sets binding target of 51% greenhouse gas cut by 2030

DUBLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - The Irish government on Tuesday
approved a law setting a binding target of cutting greenhouse
gases by 51% by 2030, with the aim of reaching carbon neutrality
by 2050.
The initial cuts will be implemented via five-year carbon
budgets using 2018 as a baseline, with emissions ceilings for
each sector of the economy, the government said in a statement.
The law was spearheaded by the Green Party, the junior party
in the country's three-party government.
The bill must be approved in both houses of Ireland's
parliament, where the government has a majority.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jan Harvey)