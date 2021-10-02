Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ireland thinks Britain unlikely to trigger N.Ireland trade clause

10/02/2021 | 04:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Coveney speaks at the launch of his party's manifesto for the Irish General Election in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland does not expect Britain to trigger a clause in Northern Ireland's fraught post-Brexit trading deal to unilaterally jettison some of its terms, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was possible the British government would trigger "Article 16" if the European Union did not make appropriate concessions to ease the burden of trading restrictions on Northern Ireland.

Triggering Article 16, part of the Northern Ireland Protocol of Britain's EU divorce deal, would mark a major escalation of the dispute and could lead to significant retaliatory measures.

Article 16 allows either side to unilaterally seek to dispense with some of the terms if they are proving unexpectedly harmful, but not for either side to scrap the protocol entirely.

"My understanding is that the British government is not likely to trigger Article 16," Coveney told Irish state broadcaster RTE on Saturday.

"It would be a hugely problematic backward step in relationships between the UK government and the EU institutions at a time actually when we are trying to build trust," he added.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:13aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Prime Minister Janez Janša meets with European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Šuica
PU
05:12aS&P revises Oman outlook to positive on higher oil prices, reforms
RE
04:51aBattle for Britain's Morrisons culminates in $10 billion auction
RE
04:28aIreland thinks Britain unlikely to trigger N.Ireland trade clause
RE
02:03aYouth facing the economic and social impact of COVID-19
PU
02:03aKz skills and jobs project - p150183
PU
02:03aArmenia Social Protection Administration II Project - P146318
PU
01:53aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Income Tax Department conducts searches in Ahmedabad
PU
12:27aCitigroup executive Levkovich dies a month after being hit by car
RE
12:12aGlobal COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Merck pill seen as 'huge advance,' raises hope of preventing COVID-19 d..
2Bruised market eyes Treasury yields to gauge stocks' path
3White House pushes U.S. airlines to mandate vaccines for staff by Dec. ..
4Citigroup executive Levkovich dies a month after being hit by car
5Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Russian oil, gas condensate output at high..

HOT NEWS