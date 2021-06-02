Ireland to increase property tax for first time since 2013

The government put off increasing the charge for a number of years and softened the impact of a near doubling of house prices from their post-financial crisis lows in 2013 by cutting the tax rate and widening the valuation bands it is levied on.

The finance department estimates that 33% of homeowners will have to pay 90 euros more a year with 3% paying at least an additional amount of at least 180 euros. The remaining 64% will either see no change in their annual bills or for some a reduction.

The majority of the additional revenue will come from an end to exemptions for people who bought their first home during 2013 when the country was emerging from a property crisis and those who bought newly built homes since then.

Property valuations on which the charge is based will be reviewed every four years, the finance department said.

