Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ireland to see gradual re-opening of economy in April-June - Deputy PM

02/09/2021 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland is likely to gradually emerge from its strict COVID-19 lockdown between April and June with outdoor dining and domestic tourism likely to be possible during the summer, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

"I think what we're (going to) see is a slow and gradual, conservative and cautious ... reopening in the second quarter, so across April, May, and June," Varadkar told RTE radio.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aBitcoin soars toward $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream
RE
08:19aBELARUS : Call to European institutions over media crackdown
PU
08:13aCash flush Americans buying shares as pandemic limits spending options
RE
08:13aSupporting subsistence farming while conserving land and biodiversity in Morocco
PU
08:13aU S TRAVEL ASSOCIATION : Leisure & Hospitality Accounts for Whopping 39% of Jobs Lost to Pandemic
PU
08:11aReddit user claiming to be Tesla insider appeared to reveal bitcoin buy a month ago
RE
07:59aBANK OF JAMAICA : Credit Conditions Survey Report - September 2020 Quarter
PU
07:57aIreland to see gradual re-opening of economy in April-June - Deputy PM
RE
07:51aCyberpunk 2077' Developer Hit With Cyberattack -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:49aBiden's OMB pick cites concern about China's adherence to trade rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
3NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse is less optimistic
5AMS AG : AMS : Shares Tumble After 4Q Results, Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ