Irish Foreign Minister has 'very strong view' EU-UK deal can be done - newspaper
12/06/2020 | 03:02am EST
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has a "very strong view" that a trade deal can be secured between Britain and the European Union, Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper quoted him as saying.
"We are more likely to get a deal than not because I think it's in everybody's interest," the newspaper quoted Coveney as saying on Saturday evening.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Estelle Shirbon)