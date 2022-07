The increase was driven again by the corporate tax that is mainly paid by Ireland's large hub of multinational companies. Corporate receipts rose by 52.9% year-on-year to 8.8 billion euros, making up almost a quarter of all tax collected.

That resulted in a budget surplus of 2.1 billion euros on a 12-month rolling basis at the end of June, up significantly from the 32 million euro posted at the end of May.

