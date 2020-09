"No deal would be ruinous for Britain, it would be extremely damaging to the British economy and British jobs," Martin told RTE television in an interview. "They do care in the end."

Martin described British actions in recent days as "a ploy" and said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "knows well" that the European Union is not trying to break up the United Kingdom.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)