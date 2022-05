The Times newspaper reported on Monday that British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to ditch large parts of the Northern Ireland protocol governing that trade after giving up on talks with the European Union on a Brexit deal.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning. On the Protocol, I stressed need to intensify EU and UK discussions, and to avoid any unilateral action," Micheal Martin said on Twitter.

