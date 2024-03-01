DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish President Michael D. Higgins will remain in hospital overnight after feeling unwell and being admitted for precautionary tests, the initial results of which have been positive, his office said on Thursday.

The widely popular Higgins, 82, is scheduled to complete his second and final seven-year term in the largely ceremonial role next year. He was pictured presenting an award to film director Steve McQueen at the Dublin film festival on Wednesday.

"The President was initially assessed at Aras an Uachtarain (his residence) where no immediate concerns were identified but a decision was made to proceed to hospital in order to undergo tests, the initial results of which have been positive," his office said in a statement.

"The President, who will remain in hospital overnight, is in excellent spirits and has thanked the medical staff for the care he has received."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Sandra Maler)