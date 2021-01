Total card spending, including ATM withdrawals, increased by 0.3% compared with the November 2019 figure. E-commerce was 35% higher, while ATM transactions fell 45% compared with November 2019.

Spending using cards in the retail sector increased by 22% compared to the previous year, including a 50% increase in spending on electrical goods. Card spending in restaurants and dining was down 28%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)