Irish budget deficit set to hit 6% of GDP this year - minister

10/09/2020 | 11:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe presents Budget 2020 at Government Buildings in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's budget deficit is set to hit 6% of gross domestic product this year, narrower than the 7.4% to 10% range forecast early in the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.

Ireland has collected much more tax so far this year than it expected in April when it forecast that a big fall in tax receipts and a huge increase in spending could lead to a deficit of up to 30 billion euros.

Donohoe said the deficit would reach 21 billion euros, provided current COVID-19 restrictions were not tightened further. A no-policy-change estimated deficit of 14.5 billion euros for 2021 will be updated next week when the government announces its budget stimulus measures for next year.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)

