Irish budget deficit set to hit 6% of GDP this year - minister

Ireland has collected much more tax so far this year than it expected in April when it forecast that a big fall in tax receipts and a huge increase in spending could lead to a deficit of up to 30 billion euros.

Donohoe said the deficit would reach 21 billion euros, provided current COVID-19 restrictions were not tightened further. A no-policy-change estimated deficit of 14.5 billion euros for 2021 will be updated next week when the government announces its budget stimulus measures for next year.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)