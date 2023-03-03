(Alliance News) - Ireland's economy grew by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in the final three months of 2022, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

In the third quarter, gross domestic product rose 2.3% quarter-on-quarter, having risen by 1.8% in the second quarter, and by 6.3% in the first quarter.

The fourth quarter growth was led by the industry excluding construction sector, which saw 7.1% growth, while information & communication, grew 5.8%.

This helped to offset a 1.3% decline in professional, admin & support services, and a 6.1% drop in construction, as well as a 20% slump in agriculture, forestry & fishing.

Gross national product, meanwhile, - which excludes profit from multinationals - rose 4.7% in the final quarter.

In 2022 as a whole, GDP increased 12%.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

