Irish energy minister does not expect EU gas price cap next week

10/13/2022 | 03:18am EDT
DUBLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ireland's energy minister said on Thursday he did not expect a price cap on gas used in power generation to be agreed by the European Union next week.

"Certainly not next week. I wouldn't rule it out but not immediately because there are huge potential adverse consequences and I don't think there will be agreement on that next week," Eamon Ryan told the Newstalk radio station.

The bloc's energy policy chief said after a meeting of EU energy ministers on Wednesday that the European Commission did not yet know if it had sufficient support among member states to include the measure in proposals next week. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Mark Potter)


