Irish energy minister does not expect EU gas price cap next week

DUBLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ireland's energy minister
said on Thursday he did not expect a price cap on gas used in
power generation to be agreed by the European Union next week.
"Certainly not next week. I wouldn't rule it out but not
immediately because there are huge potential adverse
consequences and I don't think there will be agreement on that
next week," Eamon Ryan told the Newstalk radio station.
The bloc's energy policy chief said after a meeting of EU
energy ministers on Wednesday that the European Commission did
not yet know if it had sufficient support among member states to
include the measure in proposals next week.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin
Editing by Mark Potter)