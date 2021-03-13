Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Irish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism'

03/13/2021 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Saturday that Britain was demonstrating "perverse nationalism" by seeking to reach a trade deal with the United States before the European Union was able to.

"This idea that Britain can get there first is narrow minded thinking, frankly. It's a perverse nationalism when actually Britain and the EU should work together as partners," he said in an interview with The Times newspaper.

Coveney advocated Britain working with the EU and Canada to reach a joint trade deal with the United States. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aNigeria says no increase in pump prices after regulator sparks confusion
RE
03:10aIrish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism'
RE
03:10aIrish foreign minister coveney says uk showing "perverse nationalism" over u.s. trade deal - the times
RE
03:10aAfrican economies likely to rebound 3.4% this year, AfDB says
RE
01:45aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, February 26, 2021
PU
01:04aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China releases reports on budgets, national economic, social development plans
PU
01:02aAnother S.Korean state housing official found dead amid property scandal
RE
12:11aWORLD BANK ONLINE MORNING SEMINAR #95 &LDQUO;STATE OF ECONOMIC INCLUSION REPORT 2021 : The Potential to Scale”
PU
12:06aTROUTMAN PEPPER HAMILTON SANDERS LLP  : House Introduces CLEAN Future Act – A Comprehensive Bill to Achieve A Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Economy by 2050
PU
12:05aEXCLUSIVE : China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerage - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
2DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recoverin..
3ZTE CORPORATION : Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC
4GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Fourth Quarter 2020 Call Transcript
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. government to respond to SolarWinds hackers in weeks - senior officia..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ