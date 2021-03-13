Irish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism'

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Ireland's foreign minister
Simon Coveney said on Saturday that Britain was demonstrating
"perverse nationalism" by seeking to reach a trade deal with the
United States before the European Union was able to.
"This idea that Britain can get there first is narrow minded
thinking, frankly. It's a perverse nationalism when actually
Britain and the EU should work together as partners," he said in
an interview with The Times newspaper.
Coveney advocated Britain working with the EU and Canada to
reach a joint trade deal with the United States.
(Reporting by David Milliken
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)