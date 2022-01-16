Irish hospitalisations see first week-on-week fall in Omicron wave

DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus
patients in Irish hospitals fell week-on-week for the first time
since the Omicron variant drove cases to record highs last
month, adding to confidence that restrictions will begin to be
lifted shortly.
Ministers have said this week that they are increasingly
confident of being able to end curbs introduced mainly on the
hospitality and entertainment industry and that they will be
guided by whether or not pressure on hospitals eases.
There were 965 COVID-19 patients in hospital on Sunday, down
on 984 a week ago and an Omicron peak of 1,063 last Monday, the
health department said. The numbers in hospital reached a
pandemic high of just over 2,000 a year ago during Ireland's
deadliest wave.
Hospitalisations tend to rise faster over weekends during
waves of the disease in Ireland as more discharges occur on
weekdays.
The proportion of patients requiring critical care has been
stable throughout the Omicron wave and stood at 88 on Sunday
compared to a barely manageable 221 this time last year. Case
numbers have also been falling over the last week, health
department data shows.
"I'm very keen to see the reopening happen at an ambitious
pace over the next few weeks," Deputy Prime Minister Leo
Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE ahead of a meeting of
public health officials on Jan. 20 to recommend the next move.
The government shut nightclubs and cut capacity at indoor
events in early December before widening the constraints on
crowds and ordering bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m. two
weeks later.
Varadkar reiterated that restrictions would likely be eased
on a phased basis. Previously the government has lifted the most
recently imposed curbs first and further reopened the economy
every two to three weeks.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)