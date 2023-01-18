Irish house price growth slows for eighth successive month to 8.6%

More up to date figures earlier this month from Daft.ie and MyHome.ie, Ireland's main property listings sites, showed that asking prices fell 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in the final three months of 2022 to stand around 6% higher year-on-year.

Prices typically fall in the final quarter of the calendar year and the 0.4% drop was one of the smallest Q4 declines over the past decade, according to Davy Stockbrokers' Chief Economist Conall MacCoille, who analyses the figures for MyHome.ie.

