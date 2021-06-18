Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Irish insurers' group faces EU antitrust charges for limiting competition

06/18/2021 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Irish insurers' association Insurance Ireland was charged by EU antitrust regulators on Friday with restricting access to a data sharing platform used in the country's motor vehicle insurance market following a two-year investigation.

Insurance Ireland, which covers over 90% of the Irish motor vehicle insurance market, runs a data system called Insurance Link and sets conditions for accessing it.

The platform offers a non-life insurance claims data pool and a facility for its users to request certain data about such claims, enabling insurers to better assess risk and combat potential fraud.

The European Commission said preliminary findings showed that Insurance Ireland arbitrarily delayed or de facto denied the access of certain insurers and their agents to Insurance Link.

It said access since at least 2009 and until today was linked to membership in the association.

"We have concerns that certain insurers and their agents were put at a competitive disadvantage," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"This prevented competitive entry of new players and thus reduced Irish drivers' choice of motor insurance policies at competitive prices," she said.

The Commission said it had sent a so-called statement of objections to Insurance Ireland outlining charges of anti-competitive practices.

Insurance Ireland could not immediately be reached for comment.

Companies found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules face fines as much as 10% of their global turnover and orders to change their business practices.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:33aIrish insurers' group faces EU antitrust charges for limiting competition
RE
06:27aAhead of crucial AGM, Toshiba board chairman vows to be 'agent of positive change'
RE
06:27aBOJ to launch new scheme for fighting climate change, keeps policy steady
RE
06:22aFACTBOX : The Bank of Japan's new scheme and approach on climate change
RE
06:22aFacebook's 'Neighborhoods' faces crowded niche market, profiling concerns
RE
06:15aJapan keeps budget goal intact for now but aims to reassess it later
RE
06:06aJapan Finance Minister vows to revive growth and restore public finances
RE
05:48aChina's May exports to North Korea fall back
RE
05:46aTesco's UK sales growth slows as pandemic restrictions ease
RE
05:46aTesco's UK sales growth slows as pandemic restrictions ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2TESCO PLC : TESCO : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
3As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5Gold set for worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

HOT NEWS