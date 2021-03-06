Irish judges back smaller personal injury awards to cut legal, insurance costs

DUBLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - Ireland's judges voted on
Saturday to adopt new guidelines for personal injury claims that
aim to reduce the size of awards for minor injuries and
encourage early settlements as a way to reduce legal fees and in
turn cut insurance costs.
The guidelines, approved by majority of the country's
166-member Judicial Council, will replace the Book of Quantum,
which currently gives guidance to judges on how much should be
awarded in different personal injury claims.
Seven senior judges drew up the new framework, and the
Judicial Council said it would provide greater certainty and
lead "to increased numbers of early settlements, and therefore a
reduction in the legal costs of both claimants and defendants".
The panel of judges set the guidelines after comparing
Ireland with other countries including England and Wales and
Northern Ireland, where awards for damages for personal injuries
are lower.
It examined data that suggested whiplash awards in Ireland
were 1.2 to 1.3 times higher than in Northern Ireland and 1.9 to
2.3 times higher than in England and Wales.
Anticipating Saturday's approval vote, Justice Minister
Helen McEntee said on Friday she would ask her cabinet
colleagues to back a minor legislative amendment so the
guidelines take effect as soon as possible.
"This approach will ensure that the law is robust as we seek
to reduce the cost of insurance," she said.
