Irish public sector pay talks conclude with potential deal

08/30/2022 | 03:05am EDT
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Renewed talks on a new public sector pay deal between the Irish government and trade unions concluded with mediators set to present a proposal to the two sides on Tuesday, union representatives said.

In June the unions rejected an offer from the government of a pay increase of 5% over 18 months saying it fell short of matching the rate of inflation which reached 9% last month.

The government said it would make a revised offer when talks resumed at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) on Monday. Local media said it was set to increase the offer to 6% from 5%.

After negotiations ran through the night, trade union representatives said mediators at the WRC would share a proposal document on Tuesday morning which they would then consider presenting to their members.

"I think they (our members) will be happy to see that we have a document. At least we have something to consider as a national executive," Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the Association of Garda (police) Sergeants and Inspectors told RTE as she left the talks.

Trade unions have said they will ballot members on industrial action if they do not receive a satisfactory increase in pay.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
