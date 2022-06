Department store, electrical goods and hardware sales grew sharply on the month, while furniture, clothing and car sales fell substantially. Retailers had posted their strongest monthly sales in more than a year in April, when they grew by 4.1%.

Even with annual inflation at a near 40-year high of 7.8%, the value of retail sales excluding motor trade fell by 0.1% year-on-year in May, the first month-on-month drop in 2022.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson)