Today at 06:54 am

(Alliance News) - Irish retail sales growth accelerated in April on a monthly basis, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

According to CSO data, on a monthly basis, retail sales volumes rose 2.8% in April, compared to 2.0% in March.

If Motor Trades are excluded, sales were up just 0.5% in April from March, the CSO noted.

From the year before, retail sales volumes were 7.5% higher in April, cooling compared to the 8.6% growth seen in March.

Excluding Motor Trades, annual sales fell 0.4% in April. Motor sales were up 18%, which helped offset a 7.8% decline in Food, Berages & Tobacco.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

