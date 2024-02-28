(Alliance News) - Irish retail sales climbed at a slower pace in January than in December, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.

The volume of retail sales grew 0.5% monthly in January, decelerating from 0.9% in December.

On an annual basis, the increase slowed to 2.7% in January from 3.9% in December.

The CSO noted that, excluding motor trades, the volume of retail sales shrank by 0.1% monthly in January, swung from growth of 0.3% in December. Annually, retail sales without motor trades was up 0.4%, slowed from 1.8% in December.

The highest monthly volume increases were in clothing, footwear & textiles, up 38%, a much sharper growth than 2.1% in December.

Meanwhile, the largest annual volume growth was in electrical goods, up 6.1%, picking up speed from 4.4% in December.

The largest monthly decrease was in bars, down 11%, swung from growth of 1.3% in December.

The largest annual volume decrease was in department stores falling 10%, accelerating from a decline of 8.2% in December.

