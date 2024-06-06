DUBLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - Activity in Ireland's services sector strengthened in May, helped by growth in new business, a survey showed on Thursday.

The AIB S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased to 55.0 last month, its second highest level this year, from 53.3 in April.

Rapid growth was seen in financial services as well as technology, media & telecoms, the survey's authors said. There was a slight decrease in hiring in transport, tourism & leisure.

Input cost inflation remained high, driven by wages and fuel, but growth in prices charged eased to a five-month low, the survey showed. (Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by Christina Fincher)