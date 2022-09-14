Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Irish task force says taxes must rise to fund major fiscal challenges

09/14/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will have to increase the level of taxation on people and businesses over time to meet public service demands and major fiscal sustainability challenges, a government-appointed commission said on Wednesday.

The Commission on Taxation, whose recommendations are not binding, said it was necessary to broaden the tax base and that the balance of taxation needed to shift away from taxes on labour towards taxes on capital, wealth and consumption.

It called for the yield from taxes on land and property to be increased materially and for substantial increases on capital gains tax and capital acquisitions tax. New taxes such as road usage charges would also be needed as the yield from taxes on fossil fuels declines, it said.

"Given Ireland's demographic profile, level of public debt, and a number of other fiscal risks, it is inevitable that the total amount of taxation required to fund public services will increase in the years ahead," the commission's report said.

Other risks listed included the "considerable uncertainty" about the future yield of the corporation tax that Ireland mostly collects from large multinational firms and the public funds that will be needed to address climate change.

The commission's chair, London School of Economics Professor Niamh Moloney, said the panel was conscious of the economic challenges facing households hit my soaring inflation and that many of its recommendations may be challenging in the short term.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the report posed serious questions as to how Ireland reforms its taxation and welfare systems "over the longer term."

The government has pledged to cut taxes as part of its annual budget, to be announced on Sept. 27, aimed at helping consumers and businesses contend with soaring energy prices.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16p'IT'S SURVIVAL' : Fear lingers in the ruins of Ukraine's liberated Izium
RE
03:06pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 10.02% to Settle at $9.1140 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pBiden administration discussing new Russia measures with Congress - State Department
RE
02:58pBrazil's Guedes says spending cap needs adjustments
RE
02:47pStocks dip on Fed worry, yen climbs on possible Japan intervention
RE
02:40pU.s. natural gas futures extend gains, prices up by over 10%…
RE
02:38pFormer New York Governor Cuomo sued by ex-aide for alleged sexual harassment
RE
02:35pDefense abruptly rests case in Florida trial of Parkland school shooter
RE
02:34pAnalysis-'More damage to be done' as sizzling inflation seen lifting Treasury yields
RE
02:28pStock market tumble draws bargain hunters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus
2German state plans millions in support for Thyssenkrupp low-carbon stee..
3Wait! Not so fast...
4ITM Power : Final Results
5Zara owner Inditex plans autumn price hikes as profit surges

HOT NEWS