Iron Mike Tyson Versus Roy Jones Jr. Fight Breaks PPV Pre-Sale Fight Records*

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking place live from L.A.'s STAPLES Center on Saturday, November 28th, the 8-round Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight has shattered pre-sale fight records.

The Tyson vs. Jones fight headlines the three-hour live event that will air globally on November 28th at 9PM EST. With 21 cameras and 300 people working the event, the production cost and quality of this do-not-miss event is simply unprecedented. The event can be ordered on Pay-Per-View through cable and satellite providers, on FITE.tv and its streaming apps, and is also available on PPV streaming at TysononTriller.com.

"This event is a one-time, once-in-a-lifetime battle. Whether you are 18 or 80, you know Tyson and have experienced his impact in your life," said Ryan Kavanaugh Producer of the Tyson Fight and Co-Founder of Triller.

"For some of us, it's remembering the fear in Tyson's opponents' eyes when he comes calmly walking out of the locker room with nothing but his black shorts, for others its moments of madness, biting off Holyfield's ear, starting a 20 person fight in the ring against the police, and yet for others an incredible performances in the Hangover series," Kavanaugh said. "Mike Tyson transcends all mediums."

"FITE is excited to be a part of this pop cultural event with Triller's Tyson vs. Jones fight," said Michael Weber, COO for FITE. "Currently, our advance sales for this event will make this the most watched event in our 5-year history of streaming live sporting events."

"Our partners are also reporting advance sales that will put it on par with other top UFC and Boxing events in the past few years. We are looking forward to a very successful event this Saturday," he continued.

"When this became even a potential reality, we realized this was so much more than a fight. Who doesn't want to see Mike Tyson step into that ring again? He is in better shape now than for his last pro fight. One thing we promise: this will be an epic entertainment event with something for everyone. We are pinching ourselves right now that we actually brought this to life and believe it will be one of the iconic moments of the year," Kavanaugh continued.

The World Boxing Council (WBC), the de facto standard in sanctioning professional boxing bouts, will score the Tyson vs. Jones fight and declare a winner.

"Anyone who is saying this isn't a real fight, or there won't be a knockout or winner is now realizing uh oh...this is real. I think people were just in disbelief they were actually going to witness a real Tyson fight. But it is as real as real gets. There will be a winner. Knockouts are allowed. There will be scoring. Betting has been approved," said Ryan Kavanaugh. "There isn't a person who has watched the Tyson's training videos on Triller that hasn't said 'This guy could actually be heavyweight champion again. If anyone has any doubt of how real this is, go to Triller and watch the Tyson training series. A new dropped today. This is going to be absolutely Epic."

"This event goes back to the Golden Age of Television when a family could all sit together and enjoy a night around the TV," Kavanaugh said. "It's Thanksgiving weekend during COVID, and we hope to bring a night of entertainment for everyone."

The PPV fight card includes Tyson vs. Jones Jr., Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter with memorable, multi-song performances from Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, YG, and Ne-Yo. Commentators include a unique lineup of industry megastars including undefeated UFC Middleweight Champion and one of MMA's Pound-for-Pound best, Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya as well as Hall of Famer and Olympic Champion Sugar, Ray Leonard.

The public is encouraged to pre-purchase tickets as soon as possible by visiting TysonOnTriller.com , purchasing though FITE.tv or through local Pay-Per-View satellite providers.

ABOUT TRILLER

Triller is an AI-driven music and social media experience bringing together creators, artists, and brands around the world. Powered by the motto "You Do You," Triller allows users to create and share videos in seconds with features including an exclusive set of Triller Lenses powered by Snap, interactive Text Over Video, and Mashtraxx music editing technology. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly use the app to create their own original music videos, while Triller has attracted brands such as Pepsi, Chipotle, Manscaped, Boost Mobile, and more. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

ABOUT RYAN KAVANAUGH

Founder of Proxima Media, which is the controlling shareholder of Triller, amongst others, Ryan Kavanaugh is one of the most accomplished, prolific and honored executives in entertainment industry history.

Using an intelligent financial model of film finance, and dubbed the creator of "moneyball for movies", He produced, distributed, and/or structured financing for more than 200 films, generating more than $20 billion in worldwide box office revenue and earning 60 Oscar nominations, holding the distinction of being the 25th highest grossing film producer of all time, including Fast and Furious 2-6, 300, Social Network, Limitless, Fighter, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, Mama Mia!

Kavanaugh also originated a number of "first of their kind" deals including the creation of Marvel Studios where Kavanaugh pioneered an innovative finance deal for post-bankruptcy Marvel, creating the studio and finance structure which led to Marvel Cinematic Universe. He went on to create the SVOD (streaming) category with Netflix, an agreement that boosted that company's market capitalization from $2 to $10 billion.

Kavanaugh then launched a sports agency from the ground up, known today as Independent Sports & Entertainment, which under Kavanaugh's leadership grew to become the 2nd largest sports agency in the U.S. with over 2.5 billion dollars in player contracts.

He also created the powerhouse television company, now known as Critical Content, producing hit shows like Catfish on MTV and Limitless on CBS, which he for $200M. Prior to its sale the company had 40 television series on air across 19 networks.

Kavanaugh has built and or invested in numerous successful tech and biotech companies including funding PreCash, renamed Noventus, which sold earlier this year for north of 300M. Seed invested in ZetaRX, later renamed Juno, the largest biotech IPO of 2014, and recently lead the acquisition, merger and re-launch of the social media and music app, Triller.

Kavanaugh has earned several achievements and awards, from Variety's Producer of the Year Award to The Hollywood Reporters Leadership Award, from Fortune's 40 Under 40 Most Influential People in Business to Forbes' Future 400, Billion-Dollar Producer by the Daily Variety and the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Vanity Fair.

Given his passion for animals, Kavanaugh is also active in pet food brand, Dog for Dog, who donate dog food to local and national shelters for each product purchased to save dogs from be euthanized.

He also served on the boards of several charitable foundations including the Sheriff's Youth Foundation and Cedars-Sinai's Board of Governors and served as the Chairman of Art Of Elysian for almost 8 years amongst others.

