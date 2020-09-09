Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Iron Ox : Raises $20 Million in Series B Funding, Announces New Robotic Greenhouse in California and National Expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Iron Ox plans expansion in 2021, with new partnerships for increased distribution and new hires to facilitate national expansion

Iron Ox, a leader in robotics and AI-enabled farming with a mission to solve food insecurity, today announced the closing of $20 million in a Series B round. Also announced today, the opening of their Gilroy, California farm, which is successfully delivering fresh produce throughout California to select restaurants and retailers such as local favorites Bianchinis and Whole Foods. In addition to these milestones, Iron Ox plans to expand nationally in 2021 to bring more fresh, clean and healthy food to customers outside of California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005945/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2015, Iron Ox has developed hybrid robotic greenhouses that dynamically support a range of produce offerings. With energy efficiency and flexible production at the core of their business, Iron Ox’s innovations have pushed traditional farm automation and optimization further providing customers with a one-stop-shop for fresh, clean and healthy food.

“We have made it our mission to address food security by developing autonomous greenhouses that grow a variety of local and consistently delicious food for everyone. Today, we’re thrilled to announce the successful operation of our Gilroy farm as well as our consumer brand, and our plans to complete additional sunlight-enabled, out-of-state facilities in 2021. As our growing network expands, so too will our partnerships and distribution channels, which will enable us to delight even more customers,” said Brandon Alexander, Iron Ox CEO & Co-founder.

Iron Ox brings perspective and experience from a passionate team of plant scientists, engineers, greenhouse operators and roboticists that are driven to address issues in food production and the supply chain: labor, food security, quality and access to healthy foods.

“Companies like Iron Ox show us what’s possible when a group of incredibly talented, cross-industry professionals are assembled to tackle a pressing global problem. Robotics and artificial intelligence can provide solutions to lower the cost of fresh, local produce while increasing its quality, cleanliness and availability to more communities. We’re excited to be part of Iron Ox’s journey in the years to come,” said Ryan Gembala, one of the lead investors for the round and Founder and Managing Partner at Pathbreaker Ventures.

The $20 million Series B round was led by a collection of Family Offices and Pathbreaker Ventures, who also led Iron Ox’s Pre-Seed round four years ago. Also participating were Crosslink Capital, Amplify Partners, ENIAC Ventures, R7 Partners, Tuesday Ventures, At One Ventures and Y Combinator. Since it was founded, Iron Ox has raised $45 million.

About Iron Ox

Iron Ox launched the world’s first autonomous farm in October 2018, leveraging advancements in plant science, machine learning and robotics. The Iron Ox team develops AI-enabled, autonomous technology that enables fresher, more consistent produce to be grown and distributed globally. The company’s goal is to service thousands of communities with the freshest and healthiest products, while establishing global reach and impact on food security. For more information, visit www.ironox.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:35pLUKOIL : Cultural and exhibition centre of russian museum opens in kogalym with lukoil's support
PU
02:35pMSR Mechanical Brings Innovation and Depth to The Arcticom Group and a Growing Network for Commercial and Industrial Refrigeration and HVAC Services
BU
02:35pJefferson Awards to Honor Kristen Bell, Patrick Lawler, and TOMS in Online Event on Tuesday, September 24, 2020
GL
02:35pFIRST TRUST GLOBAL PORTFOLIOS LIMITED : Announces Distribution for First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
BU
02:31pABLIVA : intends to start a pivotal KL1333 study second half 2021
AQ
02:31pGHD launches wastewater testing service providing early COVID-19 detection and outbreak reduction
GL
02:31pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Demulsifier Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Global Crude Oil Production to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:31pGuggenheim Securities Hires Christopher Macios to Expand Middle Market Investment Banking Practice
GL
02:30pF N B : Truist Conference (September 9-10, 2020) (PDF)
PU
02:29pSharpen Secures $12 Million in Funding to Fuel Continued Growth
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : pauses coronavirus vaccine trial as participant illness investigated

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group