Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iron ore futures plunge over 8% on lacklustre demand outlook

09/01/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures plunged more than 8% on Wednesday, pulled down by sluggish spot market while restrictions on steel output across the country dashed prospects of restocking demand.

"The September delivery (of iron ore) remains wide contango," analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a report, noting that price for the deliverable product Super Special Fine has been recently lowered to 723 yuan ($111.88) per tonne.

The September iron ore contract was last traded at 880 yuan per tonne.

While China has not relaxed steel production curbs as yet, mills are not supported to increase inventories in the short term and that could affect price gain in far-month contract, SinoSteel Futures added.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for January delivery, fell as much as 8.6% to 759 yuan a tonne, the biggest percentage loss since July 30. They closed down 7.8% to 765 yuan.

The most-traded September Singapore iron ore contract also slumped, down 6.0% to $143 a tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were also undermined by iron ore and tepid economic data.

Construction used rebar fell 1.7% to 5,242 yuan per tonne and hot-rolled coils dropped 2.4% to 5,492 yuan a tonne.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse ended down 4.0% to 17,560 yuan per tonne.

China's factory activity slipped into contraction in August for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years as COVID-19 containment measures, supply bottlenecks and high raw material prices weighed on output in a blow to the economy.

Dalian coking coal rose 2.1% to 2,512 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures increased 1.4% to 3,197 yuan per tonne.

"Constrained by environmental-related disruptions and shortage of raw materials, coke supply will continue to be tight," GF Futures said in a note.

($1 = 6.4620 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.01% 6488.248 Real-time Quote.12.12%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.08% 6.45754 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aThai business group raises GDP outlook as coronavirus curbs ease
RE
03:28aIron ore futures plunge over 8% on lacklustre demand outlook
RE
03:28aBritish midcaps hit record high ahead of factory activity data
RE
03:28aRising costs feed through to British retailers - BRC
RE
03:27aMARKETMIND : Don't stop me now
RE
03:27aPernod confident on sales momentum as US, China lift profits
RE
03:13aOPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast
RE
03:10aLondon Shares to Open Higher After Losses in Previous Session
DJ
03:08aBERNARD ARNAULT : Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour
RE
03:04aJapan to promote green finance with common platform, scenario analyses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
4MapmyIndia files draft papers for IPO
5Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour

HOT NEWS