Iron ore futures plunge over 8% on lacklustre demand outlook

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures plunged
more than 8% on Wednesday, pulled down by sluggish spot market
while restrictions on steel output across the country dashed
prospects of restocking demand.
"The September delivery (of iron ore) remains wide
contango," analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a report,
noting that price for the deliverable product Super Special Fine
has been recently lowered to 723 yuan ($111.88) per tonne.
The September iron ore contract was last traded at 880 yuan
per tonne.
While China has not relaxed steel production curbs as yet,
mills are not supported to increase inventories in the short
term and that could affect price gain in far-month contract,
SinoSteel Futures added.
Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
, for January delivery, fell as much as 8.6% to 759
yuan a tonne, the biggest percentage loss since July 30. They
closed down 7.8% to 765 yuan.
The most-traded September Singapore iron ore contract
also slumped, down 6.0% to $143 a tonne.
Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were also
undermined by iron ore and tepid economic data.
Construction used rebar fell 1.7% to 5,242 yuan per
tonne and hot-rolled coils dropped 2.4% to 5,492 yuan
a tonne.
Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse
ended down 4.0% to 17,560 yuan per tonne.
China's factory activity slipped into contraction in August
for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years as COVID-19 containment
measures, supply bottlenecks and high raw material prices
weighed on output in a blow to the economy.
Dalian coking coal rose 2.1% to 2,512 yuan a tonne.
Coke futures increased 1.4% to 3,197 yuan per
tonne.
"Constrained by environmental-related disruptions and
shortage of raw materials, coke supply will continue to be
tight," GF Futures said in a note.
($1 = 6.4620 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)