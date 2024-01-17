BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures prices were divergent on Wednesday, with the Dalian benchmark slightly rebounding while the Singapore benchmark fell, as investors were digesting a batch of economic data from top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.48% higher at 937.5 yuan ($130.29) a metric ton.

The benchmark February iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was, however, 1.94% lower at $126.8 a ton, as of 0326 GMT.

China's economy grew 5.2% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations of 5.3% in a Reuters' poll.

Meanwhile, China's December new home prices fell at the fastest pace since February 2015, marking the sixth straight month of declines, official data showed on Wednesday, with the sector still struggling to get back on its feet due to weak confidence.

"It's hard to see a marginal improvement in the fundamentals of ore as steel prices are weak and mills are still suffering losses," said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

However, some analysts expect support from pre-holiday replenishment from mills.

Steel mills in China still need to further pile up stock in the next two-to-three weeks for holiday preparation, Citi analysts said in a note.

Chinese steelmakers typically stockpile feedstocks from spot market to meet production needs over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday break, when logistics are disrupted.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE posted gains, with coking coal and coke up 0.95% and 1.31%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked up. Rebar was little changed, hot-rolled coil added 0.17%, wire rod rose 0.44% and stainless steel gained 1.62%.

China's crude steel output in 2023 was flat from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, steadying after two consecutive years of decline, but confounding expectations of a first rise in three years.

($1 = 7.1953 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)