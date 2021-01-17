Iron ore may lose steam as supply rises, China demand growth eases: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
* GRAPHIC - China's iron ore imports vs SGX price: https://tmsnrt.rs/3qsCpsr
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Iron ore has
started 2021 in much the same fashion as it spent most of last
year, moving higher and adding to a rally that saw the spot
price surge 75% in 2020.
But while the steel-making ingredient is continuing its
stellar run, the fundamentals may slowly be starting to turn
against further gains, with easing prices seeming more likely.
The main reasons to be cautious over the spot iron ore price
are rising supply from top exporters Australia, Brazil and South
Africa, and early signs that Chinese steel output is likely to
stabilise this year.
The spot price of benchmark 62% iron ore delivered to north
China <MT-IO-QIN62=ARG>, as assessed by commodity price
reporting agency Argus, ended at $172.30 a tonne on Jan. 15, up
7.8% from the end of last year and close to the all-time high of
$175.40, reached on Dec. 21.
Iron ore is one of the commodities that shrugged off the
impact of the coronavirus pandemic quickly, as it became
apparent that China, which buys about two-thirds of global
seaborne volumes, was spending massively to stimulate its
economy.
At the same time Beijing opened the stimulus taps, there
were supply concerns, particularly in number two exporter
Brazil, and third-ranked South Africa, as mines and transport
systems were hit by measures to try to contain the coronavirus
outbreak.
But there are now signs that supply has largely recovered,
with vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Refinitiv showing
robust shipments from the top exporters in December.
Australian exports were about 79.75 million tonnes in
December, the most since June's 82.8 million and the
second-strongest month for 2020.
Brazil shipped out about 33.83 million tonnes in December,
the most since September and well above the range of 20.8
million to 24.8 million that prevailed from January to May last
year.
South Africa's exports were 5.34 million tonnes in December,
the highest in 11 months and well above the 4.55 million in
November and the 3.33 million in October.
SUPPLY RECOVERS, DEMAND HOLDS UP
All three major exporters have shown a rising trend in
recent months, which perhaps isn't a surprise given the demand
pull from China, the high prices and the recovery in mining
operations in Brazil and South Africa.
If supply is increasing, the key for the spot price becomes
what is happening to demand in China.
There is no doubt that 2020 was a stellar year, with China
producing a record 1.05 billion tonnes of steel, the first time
the 1 billion mark has been exceeded.
Will the performance be repeated in 2021? That largely
depends on who you are talking to, with government consultancy
China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute
(MPI) forecasting a 1.4% rise this year to about 1.065 billion
tonnes of steel output.
However, Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao
Yaqing called on the steel industry to "resolutely" reduce
output and ensure there is a year-on-year decline in 2021,
according to a Dec. 29 report from the state-controlled news
agency Xinhua.
Xiao's comments appear related to government targets to
control steel-making capacity and limit both the energy consumed
and the pollution produced by the industry.
If there is to be a conflict between economic growth goals
and energy consumption and pollution, it's more likely Beijing
will prioritise growth.
Nonetheless, even if economic stimulus continues in the
steel-intensive construction sector, it's difficult to see steel
demand rising as much in 2021 as it did in 2020.
China's steel demand is likely to rise moderately this year,
and probably not by more than supply of iron ore can keep up
with.
The Singapore Exchange iron ore forward curve is
pointing to a gradual easing of the spot price, but it's worth
noting that every contract out to July is still above $150 a
tonne, suggesting that the market believes China's demand will
be strong enough to keep supply relatively tight.
Another factor worth noting is that China's iron ore imports
have dropped for three consecutive months, with December's 96.74
million tonnes being the lowest since May.
While the decline in imports may have been because of
insufficient supply, the recovery in supply should lead to some
of the froth coming out of the spot price.
