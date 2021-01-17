Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iron ore may lose steam as supply rises, China demand growth eases: Russell

01/17/2021 | 11:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

* GRAPHIC - China's iron ore imports vs SGX price: https://tmsnrt.rs/3qsCpsr

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Iron ore has started 2021 in much the same fashion as it spent most of last year, moving higher and adding to a rally that saw the spot price surge 75% in 2020.

But while the steel-making ingredient is continuing its stellar run, the fundamentals may slowly be starting to turn against further gains, with easing prices seeming more likely.

The main reasons to be cautious over the spot iron ore price are rising supply from top exporters Australia, Brazil and South Africa, and early signs that Chinese steel output is likely to stabilise this year.

The spot price of benchmark 62% iron ore delivered to north China <MT-IO-QIN62=ARG>, as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, ended at $172.30 a tonne on Jan. 15, up 7.8% from the end of last year and close to the all-time high of $175.40, reached on Dec. 21.

Iron ore is one of the commodities that shrugged off the impact of the coronavirus pandemic quickly, as it became apparent that China, which buys about two-thirds of global seaborne volumes, was spending massively to stimulate its economy.

At the same time Beijing opened the stimulus taps, there were supply concerns, particularly in number two exporter Brazil, and third-ranked South Africa, as mines and transport systems were hit by measures to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

But there are now signs that supply has largely recovered, with vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Refinitiv showing robust shipments from the top exporters in December.

Australian exports were about 79.75 million tonnes in December, the most since June's 82.8 million and the second-strongest month for 2020.

Brazil shipped out about 33.83 million tonnes in December, the most since September and well above the range of 20.8 million to 24.8 million that prevailed from January to May last year.

South Africa's exports were 5.34 million tonnes in December, the highest in 11 months and well above the 4.55 million in November and the 3.33 million in October.

SUPPLY RECOVERS, DEMAND HOLDS UP

All three major exporters have shown a rising trend in recent months, which perhaps isn't a surprise given the demand pull from China, the high prices and the recovery in mining operations in Brazil and South Africa.

If supply is increasing, the key for the spot price becomes what is happening to demand in China.

There is no doubt that 2020 was a stellar year, with China producing a record 1.05 billion tonnes of steel, the first time the 1 billion mark has been exceeded.

Will the performance be repeated in 2021? That largely depends on who you are talking to, with government consultancy China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute (MPI) forecasting a 1.4% rise this year to about 1.065 billion tonnes of steel output.

However, Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing called on the steel industry to "resolutely" reduce output and ensure there is a year-on-year decline in 2021, according to a Dec. 29 report from the state-controlled news agency Xinhua.

Xiao's comments appear related to government targets to control steel-making capacity and limit both the energy consumed and the pollution produced by the industry.

If there is to be a conflict between economic growth goals and energy consumption and pollution, it's more likely Beijing will prioritise growth.

Nonetheless, even if economic stimulus continues in the steel-intensive construction sector, it's difficult to see steel demand rising as much in 2021 as it did in 2020.

China's steel demand is likely to rise moderately this year, and probably not by more than supply of iron ore can keep up with.

The Singapore Exchange iron ore forward curve is pointing to a gradual easing of the spot price, but it's worth noting that every contract out to July is still above $150 a tonne, suggesting that the market believes China's demand will be strong enough to keep supply relatively tight.

Another factor worth noting is that China's iron ore imports have dropped for three consecutive months, with December's 96.74 million tonnes being the lowest since May.

While the decline in imports may have been because of insufficient supply, the recovery in supply should lead to some of the froth coming out of the spot price. (Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.03% 531.18 Delayed Quote.0.62%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.01% 1847.64 Delayed Quote.4.74%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.02% 6.3805 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
GOLD 1.00% 1828.52 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
MPI CORPORATION -5.39% 114 End-of-day quote.1.33%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.09% 172.49 Delayed Quote.0.10%
SILVER 2.56% 24.838 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED -0.80% 9.87 End-of-day quote.6.36%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23aGrab ipo could raise at least $2 billion -source
RE
12:23aSoutheast asia's grab considering listing in the united states this year -sources
RE
12:17aChina's economy picks up speed in fourth quarter, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : calls on companies, governments and regulators to take urgent action to cut methane emissions from oil and gas sector
PU
12:04aCEO Gadea of office-space manager Envoy on how to pivot in a pandemic
RE
12:04aChina Is the Only Major Economy to Report Economic Growth for 2020 -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:03aJapan ministers see economy picking up, stick to FY2025 budget-balance target
RE
01/17IRON ORE MAY LOSE STEAM AS SUPPLY RISES, CHINA DEMAND GROWTH EASES : Russell
RE
01/17China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, oth..
2Canada's ambassador to U.S. shares most Biden priorities, worries about his 'buy America' policy
3Tesla says starts delivering Shanghai-made Model Y in China
4GLOBAL MARKETS: Asia shares pare losses as China economy rebounds
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : RELIANCE TO EMBED E-COMMERCE APP INTO WHATSAPP WITHIN SIX MONTHS: Mint

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ