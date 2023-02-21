Iron ore prices jabbed higher by prongs of China demand, supply woes: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The spot price
of iron ore is being pushed higher in a pincer move of stronger
Chinese demand and lower supply from the world's two biggest
exporters of the steel raw material.
The spot price of benchmark 62% iron ore for delivery to
north China, as assessed by commodity price
reporting agency Argus, rose to $128.80 a tonne on Monday, just
shy of the peak so far in 2023 of $129.50 reached on Jan. 30.
The price has gained 5.7% over the past week and is now 63%
higher than the 2022 low of $79 a tonne, hit on Oct. 31.
The gains are being driven by restocking by steel mills in
China, which buys about 70% of global seaborne iron ore and
produces half of the world's steel.
Iron ore inventories at Chinese ports <SH-TOT-IRONINV> rose
to 140.9 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 17, up from 138.35
million the prior week, and up from the pre-winter low of 130.2
million from the week to Oct. 14.
It's worth noting that stockpiles remain well below the same
week last year, when they were at 160.95 million tonnes.
China's iron ore inventories typically build over the winter
period as construction activity winds down, but stockpiles then
tend to draw down from March onwards as steel production ramps
up to meet rising demand as building work accelerates.
With Beijing working to stimulate the economy after ending
its strict zero-COVID policy that hindered growth last year,
expectations are that infrastructure and construction activity
will pick up from the second quarter onwards.
Easier monetary policy and loans are among measures aimed at
boosting construction, and another pilot scheme to boost private
investment in real estate was announced on Monday.
China's iron ore imports appear set for a strong February,
with commodity analysts Kpler estimating arrivals of 100.22
million tonnes, which at 3.58 million tonnes a day would exceed
the 3.48 million that landed in January.
China's steel prices are also rising on expectations of
stronger demand, with benchmark Shanghai Futures Exchange rebar
contracts ending at 4.167 yuan ($608.32) a tonne on
Monday, up 3.4% over the past week.
SUPPLY SLUMP
It's not only the demand side that is working to boost iron
ore prices, with some concerns over the state of supply from the
world's two biggest exporters, Australia and Brazil.
Australia's iron ore exports are likely to drop in February,
with Kpler estimating shipments of 57.7 million tonnes, while
Refinitiv is forecasting 58.74 million.
While these figures are likely to be revised higher as more
cargoes are assessed prior to month end, it's likely that
February's exports will fall well short of Kpler's figure for
January shipments of 79.64 million and December's 84.58 million.
Brazil's exports are likely to recover somewhat in February
after being hit by weather disruptions in January, with Kpler
estimating shipments of 28.57 million tonnes and Refinitiv
expecting 29.48 million.
This would be up from January's exports of 22.91 million,
which Kpler data showed were Brazil's weakest since February
last year.
While Australia and Brazil dominate the global seaborne iron
ore trade, it's worth noting that other exporters aren't adding
much to the overall supply story.
South Africa, the world's third-largest exporter, is
forecast to ship 4.12 million tonnes in February, down from
January's 4.59 million, while India is expected to export 1.48
million, down from 3.49 million.
The supply shortage and expectations of increasing Chinese
demand are likely to provide a solid base for further gains in
spot iron ore prices.
However, it's likely that supply will return to normal
levels in coming months, which may cap the upside potential.
The other factor is whether the market's optimistic view on
the likely success of China's stimulus plays out in reality, or
whether it takes longer than anticipated to fire up the world's
second-biggest economy.
The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist
for Reuters.
