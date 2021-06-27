Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iron ore seen driving Australia's resources export earnings to a record in 2020/21

06/27/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, June 28 (Reuters) - Booming iron ore prices are expected to account for nearly half of Australia's record export earnings from resources this financial year and the country anticipates further gains ahead, according to a government report on Monday.

Earnings from Australian resources exports are estimated to come in at a record A$310 billion ($235.41 billion) in the 2020-2021 financial year ending in June, rising to A$334 billion the following year as industrial activity ramps up following COVID-19 restrictions.

The Department of Industry revised its estimate up by 14% from a March forecast due to strong iron ore prices, which hit an all-time high above $200 a tonne in early May on strong steelmaking demand.

"This is a very strong result in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic," it said in its June quarterly report.

"Advanced economies and most of Australia’s major trading partners are continuing to recover strongly from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Australia's mining sector makes up around 10% of the country's' gross domestic product and iron ore is the country's top export.

Australia expects iron ore prices to average $137 this financial year from a March forecast of $128, and $129 next financial year, the government report said.

LNG export earnings are expected to jump 53% to A$49 billion in the year to June 2022 on the back of higher oil prices and a 5% rise in export volumes as problems at the Gorgon LNG and Prelude floating LNG are resolved, according to the report.

The government has also revised up expectations for thermal coal prices this year to $74 from $60, and to $82 next year. Copper price expectations stand at $7,882 from a March forecast of $7,649, and are seen at $8,579 next year.

($1 = 1.3168 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Melanie Burton and Sonali Paul; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55aBritain bans Binance in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
RE
10:48aCathay Pacific forecasts reduced monthly cash burn in H2
RE
10:48aRepublican Senate negotiators ready to 'move forward' on infrastructure after Biden walkback
RE
10:40aBoeing 777X 'realistically' will not win certification approval before mid-2023 - U.S. FAA
RE
10:01aIron ore seen driving Australia's resources export earnings to a record in 2020/21
RE
09:57aFaa cites lack of data, says it may need to boost number of certification test flights -- letter
RE
09:57aFaa told boeing in may 13 letter 777x is not ready for significant step in certification process -- letter
RE
09:57aFederal aviation administration warns boeing that certification for planned 777x airplane is 'realistically' is going to be 'mid- to late 2023' -- letter
RE
09:55aSearchers race to find 156 missing in Florida building collapse
RE
09:40aIran's recovery seen as modest with return to original nuclear deal - IIF
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal -report
2Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end - CFO
3China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
4INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Italian banks should consolidate into at least three big players - Intesa Sanpaolo ch..
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

HOT NEWS