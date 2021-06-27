Iron ore seen driving Australia's resources export earnings to a record in 2020/21

MELBOURNE, June 28 (Reuters) - Booming iron ore prices are
expected to account for nearly half of Australia's record export
earnings from resources this financial year and the country
anticipates further gains ahead, according to a government
report on Monday.
Earnings from Australian resources exports are estimated to
come in at a record A$310 billion ($235.41 billion) in the
2020-2021 financial year ending in June, rising to A$334 billion
the following year as industrial activity ramps up following
COVID-19 restrictions.
The Department of Industry revised its estimate up by 14%
from a March forecast due to strong iron ore prices, which hit
an all-time high above $200 a tonne in early May on strong
steelmaking demand.
"This is a very strong result in the context of the global
COVID-19 pandemic," it said in its June quarterly report.
"Advanced economies and most of Australia’s major trading
partners are continuing to recover strongly from the economic
impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Australia's mining sector makes up around 10% of the
country's' gross domestic product and iron ore is the country's
top export.
Australia expects iron ore prices to average $137 this
financial year from a March forecast of $128, and $129 next
financial year, the government report said.
LNG export earnings are expected to jump 53% to A$49 billion
in the year to June 2022 on the back of higher oil prices and a
5% rise in export volumes as problems at the Gorgon LNG and
Prelude floating LNG are resolved, according to the report.
The government has also revised up expectations for thermal
coal prices this year to $74 from $60, and to $82 next year.
Copper price expectations stand at $7,882 from a March forecast
of $7,649, and are seen at $8,579 next year.
($1 = 1.3168 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Sonali Paul; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)