Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Iron ore slumps on subdued China demand outlook for second half

07/29/2021 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Piles of imported iron ore are seen at a port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang

(Reuters) - Iron ore futures in Asia fell on Thursday, pressured by the prospects of a slowdown in demand for the steelmaking ingredient in top buyer China, and despite tempered shipment expectations from its biggest producer, Rio Tinto.

The most-traded iron ore for September delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange slumped 2.5% to 1,105 yuan ($170.67) a tonne by midday break, extending losses into a third straight session.

Iron ore's most-active September contract on the Singapore Exchange shed 3.5% to $188.60 a tonne by 0346 GMT.

Rio Tinto expects its iron ore shipment this year to be at the low end of the forecast range, which remains subject to weather and market conditions.

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd meanwhile beat its full-year shipment estimate with a total volume of 182.2 million tonnes, and set shipment guidance for fiscal 2022 at 180 million tonnes to 185 million tonnes.

BHP Group Ltd reported full-year iron ore production near the top end of its forecast range, thanks to record output at two mines in Western Australia.

This week's generally upbeat quarterly production reports from major miners come as China has intensified its de-carbonisation drive, asking steel mills to limit this year's output to no more than the 2020 volume.

"We think it is reasonable to expect second-half steel production growth in China will slow down meaningfully from the first half," JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

China's crude steel output in the first half grew nearly 12% compared with a year earlier.

However, JPMorgan expects Chinese demand to recover strongly in the fourth quarter, leading to a strong rebound in both steel prices and margins.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.5%, while hot-rolled coil jumped 1.4%.

Stainless steel advanced 1.1%.

Tight supply concerns pushed Dalian coking coal and coke higher, gaining 1.9% and 0.8% respectively.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Enrico Dela Cruz


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51aBritish power generator Drax ups dividend as profits rise
RE
02:51aAstraZeneca vaccine sales jump to $894 million, submission for U.S. approval delayed
RE
02:49aNestle raises guidance after coffee drinkers boost its first half
RE
02:46aCaterer Compass reports Q3 margins at top end of forecast
RE
02:45aIron ore slumps on subdued China demand outlook for second half
RE
02:45aFrance's TotalEnergies to buy back shares as oil, gas prices boom
RE
02:44aSanofi raises profit forecast after second quarter beat
RE
02:42aBritain's Virgin Media 02 to upgrade network to fibre by 2028
RE
02:38aAB InBev exceeds pre-pandemic revenue as beer sales surge
RE
02:35aDIAGEO : organic sales blow past estimates on strong U.S. demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks 'metaverse'
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Declares Third Quarter Dividend
3ORANGE : COMMUNIQUÉ : Orange - Financial information at June 30, 2021
4Fiscal stimulus, vaccines likely fueled U.S. economic growth in the second quarter
5Shell's profit soars as it boosts dividend and launches buybacks

HOT NEWS