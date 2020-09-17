Log in
Irvine Family Offices : Has Launched

09/17/2020 | 10:02am EDT

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's well established that prominent companies and wealthy individuals receive the best of everything.  Irvine Family Offices is now bringing beneficial access, preferred treatment and best-in-class expertise to their clients.

"I am proud to be upholding a family tradition of excellence dating back to 1864," said Morton Irvine Smith, Chairman of the Board and great-great grandson of James Irvine.

The company provides Peace of Mind solutions for individuals and businesses that include:

  • Unclaimed government incentives that produce tax refunds
  • Tax-free income designed not to be outlived
  • Wealth management and advisory services (through Three-Bell Capital)

Howard Makler, CEO explained, "We think differently and deliver better results."

For more information you can visit website https://irvinefamilyoffices.com/, email  247692@email4pr.com or call 949-326-6678.

CONTACT:    
Joyce Zhou
949-326-6678
247692@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irvine-family-offices-has-launched-301133281.html

SOURCE Irvine Family Offices


© PRNewswire 2020
