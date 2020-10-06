Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Irving Oil terminates purchase of North Atlantic Refinery Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

(Reuters) - Canada-based oil refinery operator Irving Oil on Tuesday said it has terminated an agreement for the purchase of North Atlantic Refinery Limited.

Irving made the announcement on its website. In May, it had agreed to buy the owner of the idled 135,000 barrels per day Come-by-Chance refinery in Newfoundland, for an undisclosed price.

According to industry sources, Irving walked away from the purchase and share agreement shortly before it was set to close in mid-October.

"North Atlantic is actively looking for alternate buyer, but the market is very challenging," said a source familiar with the matter.

North Atlantic declined to comment on internal matters.

U.S.-based energy company Origin International said it remained interested in purchasing Come-by-Chance after June media reports that it was interested in restarting fuel processing there in "a more environmentally sustainable model."

"We await further clarity on the status of Come by Chance," an Origin spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. The spokesperson said Origin has not done due diligence and was unaware "if any new sale process has begun."

It is too soon for Newfoundland and Labrador to consider whether to buy the refinery since Origin is interested, said the province's Industry, Energy and Technology Minister Andrew Parsons.

Parsons said Canada's Competition Bureau had never decided whether Irving would have been permitted to buy North Atlantic.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said he was monitoring developments and would be there for workers "no matter what the final outcome," according to a statement from spokesman Ian Cameron.

"In the face of this global pandemic too many businesses are being closed and too many projects are being put on hold all over the world. And it's workers who are bearing the brunt of it all," Cameron said.

Come-by-Chance was the first North American refinery to close as fuel demand collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic.

It supplied major U.S. East Coast harbors including New York and Boston.

Refining margins have been pressured by lower processing rates due to an oversupply of distillate stocks, which include jet fuel. The crack spread - the difference between crude and fuel - is hovering around $10.50 a barrel.

The plant has been idled since early April. It was nearly sold in 2018, with Irving Oil as the leading bidder, but the two former oil traders at the helm of the refinery disagreed on the sale price and the sale subsequently fell apart.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru and Laura Sanicola in New York; Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)

By Laura Sanicola and Rod Nickel

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.03% 42.1 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
METHANEX CORPORATION 1.41% 33.68 Delayed Quote.-33.72%
PARSONS CORPORATION 0.12% 33.46 Delayed Quote.-18.87%
WTI 2.35% 40.085 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pGE receives notice from U.S. regulator of possible civil action
RE
04:00pWall Street ends lower after Trump calls off coronavirus relief talks
RE
03:56pNumber of S&P 500 Companies That Have Cited Pandemic in Their Guidance Ticks Up -- Data Talk
DJ
03:54pPelosi says Trump shows 'true colors' by walking away from coronavirus relief talks
RE
03:52pCanadian oil and gas province Alberta aims to export hydrogen
RE
03:49pSouthwest flight attendants reject call for pay cuts, urge federal aid
RE
03:48pOil ends up on supply issues, nixed U.S. stimulus talks a bearish sign
RE
03:46pDry weather pushes CBOT wheat, soybeans to multi-year peaks
RE
03:45pMcAfee software creator jailed in Spain, sources say
RE
03:44pStocks shuffle to two-week highs after Trump leaves hospital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
5K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group